Helen P. Apker

October 15, 1929 - February 28, 2020

Helen P. Apker, age 90, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Helen was born on October 15, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Arthur and Carol (Winnie) Baetsle and she was educated in the schools of Chicago. She married Lyle Apker on July 30, 1948 in Chicago. Helen was a 40 year member of Journey Church (formerly First Assembly of God) and she was a teacher at Christian Life School in the K-4 and K-5 for many years. She was a very active member at the Kenosha Senior Center and taught tap dance in a group called Show Timers.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband, Lyle; a daughter, Linda Zarro and two sisters, Jeanne Wilson and Lois Bailia.

Helen is survived by, two sons, Larry (Debbie) Apker of Pleasant Prairie and James (Nilüfer) Apker of Turkey; two daughters, Kathy (Gary) Hartnell of Missouri and Carol Kaiser of Silver Lake; a son-in-law, Dave Zarro of South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; a dear family friend, Mary Gapen as well as other family and friends.

A memorial service for Helen will be at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Journey Church (10700 – 75th Street). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4:30 P.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pacific Garden Mission (1458 S Canal St, Chicago, IL 60607) would be appreciated.

