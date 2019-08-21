Dr. Helen Teres Klevickis, M.D

Dr. Helen Teres Klevickis, M.D., born on April 21, 1920 ,in Kenosha, Wis., to Casamira and Constantine Klevickis, passed away at age 99 on June 19, 2019, at Stollwood Convalescent Hospital in Woodland, Calif. She had a long life that was marked by incredible generosity and caring for others. In her later years she enjoyed raising flowers and started each day with a reflection on expressing kindness, gratitude and forgiveness. She wrote of her personal journey the following:

I am from the huge family with nine siblings.

I am from the phone call my father got from the bank when the stock market crashed. My

father, who had just lost everything, told my mother it was only money.

I am from the family tradition that our father had to dance with each newborn child.

I am from taking piano lessons and from going to church every Sunday.

I am from traveling all over the world and reading whenever I can.

I am from the saying "You can always come home, but first you have to leave."

I am from Wisconsin.

Helen graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Madison in 1947, Phi Beta Kappa - then went on to medical school and graduated in 1951. She was a Medical Doctor in private practice as a pediatrician in Davis Calif. from 1970-1980. She used to see all newborns at their homes and made house calls. She often rode a scooter from Davis to see patients in the hospital in Woodland.

Helen is survived by her sons, Mark and Adam Abildgaard; daughter, Noel Conner; sister, Joan Wright; and grandchildren, Adam Ray Abildgaard, Kimberly Abildgaard, Spencer Abildgaard, Skyler Conner, and Fox Conner.

A public service will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Georges Cemetery on Aug. 23. Donations in Helen's name may be made to St. John's Village 135 Woodland Ave., Woodland, CA 95695