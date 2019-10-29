Kenosha News

Henry "Hank" Goldenstein

Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Henry ""Hank"" Goldenstein,

Henry "Hank" Goldenstein, 75 of Kenosha, died peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, Wis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kathy Ann (née-Dennis) Goldenstein; his daughter, Lauren (Jennifer) Goldenstein; his granddaughter, Emerson Irene Goldenstein; and his brother, Jerome (Eugenie) Goldenstein.

Funeral Services honoring Henry's life will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, Wis. A visitation for Henry will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Wednesday, October 30, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 29, 2019
