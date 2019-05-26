Henry "Frank" Itson
Henry "Frank" Itson, 69, was called Home by his Loving Savior, on Friday, May 24, 2019.
His Homegoing Service will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30 at 11: a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Please see our website for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 26, 2019