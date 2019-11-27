Henry J. Krawczyk

March 7, 1925 - November 23, 2019

Henry J. Krawczyk, age 94 of Pleasant Prairie, died on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Addison.

Born on March 7, 1925 in Waukegan, IL; he was the son of the late Albert and Josephine (Niemiec) Krawczyk. Henry attended local schools; graduating from Waukegan Township High School.

He proudly served our country in the US Navy in the Aleutian Islands during WWII and spent one year in Hawaii.

On May 3, 1947, he was united in marriage to Margaret Hutchinson at Immaculate Conception Church in Waukegan, IL. They were blessed with five children and married for almost 74 years! They lived in North Chicago for 45 years then made Pleasant Prairie their home. They were members of Holy Family Church in North Chicago and St. Therese in Kenosha.

Henry was employed with Atlas Plastering in Highwood, IL for many years. He was well respected for his work and leadership in this trade. He served as President of the Lake County Plasters and Cement Masons Local #362 and Business Agent for Lake County Plasterers and Cement Masons Local # 362, retiring in 1988. He also taught apprentice classes for plastering at Waukegan High School.

Henry's heart was true and kind not only to his family but to the community. He was a volunteer at the VA Medical Center in North Chicago for 37 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Polish National Alliance and the Holy Name Society. An avid golfer at the Foss Park Golf Course, in North Chicago, Henry enjoyed the challenge of the game and even had a hole in one.

Henry was a loving husband and father for his family. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Margaret, his children, David (Bobbi Morris) Krawczyk, Delbert (Carol) Krawczyk, Paul Krawczyk and Mary Jo (Mike) McLean; grandchildren, Peter Krawczyk, Beth (Jerry) Kennedy, Chris and Janessa McLean.

Along with his parents, Henry was preceded in death by a son at birth and a sister, Lottie.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Addison for their comforting, loving care and a special thank you to Deanna, Sara and Steve from Heartland Hospice.

Funeral services honoring Henry's life will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth, IL. Interment will follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. A visitation for Henry will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shalom Center Food, 8043 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143 or St Jude Medical Center, 3943 W 31st St, Chicago, IL 60623 would be appreciated.

