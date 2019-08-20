Henry LeBlanc

Lt. Henry R. LeBlanc USN (Ret.), 92, died peacefully at his home on Aug. 16. He was a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Lt. LeBlanc served with distinction during the battle of Okinawa. He was also involved with the evacuation of the marines from Chosen Reservoir during the Korean War.

He is survived by his sons, Lt. Col. William USMC (Ret.) (Brenda), Edward (Katrina), sister, Anne Pasek, his longtime companion, Myrna Jones and trusted and loyal friend, Dennis Harbach. He is preceded in death by his wife Kathleen and brother Richard.

After retiring from the Navy in 1970, Lt. LeBlanc continued to work until his last career as a bailiff in the Kenosha Courts System.

A memorial mass will be held at All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Alliance, 10200 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.

