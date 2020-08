Herbert ""Herb"" C. Clausen

Herbert "Herb" C. Clausen, 59, formally of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Wheaton Franciscan-All Saints.

Please see our website for a complete obituary

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Herbert's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net