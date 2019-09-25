Herbert F. Novy

Herbert F. Novy, 81, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hospice Alliance - Hospice House with his family by his side. Herb was born in Hillsboro, Wis. on January 30, 1938 to Fred and Mabel Novy. He was raised by a loving and caring uncle and aunt, Bill and Dorothy Novy. He attended Hillsboro grade and high schools and he joined the U.S. Army from 1962 – 1964 where he was stationed in Germany. Herb married Karat Kay Ott in Wonewoc, Wis. on May 13, 1967. Together they raised their two sons Craig and Brent. In 1993, Herb retired from Chrysler after 35 years of service. In retirement, he worked on his large well manicured lawn and flower beds. Herb enjoyed dabbling in wood working and traveling. He really enjoyed traveling all over the country, especially to Las Vegas, Laughlin, Reno, Connecticut and the Bahamas. Herb enjoyed playing poker and even got a few Royal Flushes!!

Herb is survived by, his loving wife of 52 years, Kay; two sons, Craig (Annie) and Brent (Mae); two grandchildren, Louisse and Kayden Liam Novy.

He was preceded in death by, his parents; his in-laws and a brother-in-law.

Private graveside services for Herb were held.

