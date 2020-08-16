1/1
Herman Gene Spencer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman Gene Spencer

1930-2020

Herman Spencer, 89, of Union Grove, passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020.

Herman was born on September 15, 1930 in Crystal Falls, MI, the son of the late Herbert & Mittie (Pucket) Spencer. He was educated in the schools of Elvoy. Herman was a member of the U.S. Army joining on Dec. 1, 1955. He married Shirley Burns on November 6, 1959 in Peru, IN. Herman served 60+ years as a minister of Jesus Christ. Pastored in Ohio, 30 years at Soul's Harbor Church in Kenosha, WI. 18 years at The Little White Church in Alvin, WI. District youth director of the Pentecostal Church of God North Central District. Bishop of PC of G NCD for 30 years.

Herman spent his last years ministering to his brothers and sisters in arms at the Union Grove Veterans Home. As a result of this Herman was given the Honor of being the grand marshal in the Union Grove Independence Day Parade. Also, Governor Scott Walker came to have dinner with him to thank him for his service to our veterans at Union Grove.

Survivors include his children, Douglas (Judy) Spencer, Michael (Mary) Spencer, Gene Allan (Kathleen) Spencer; Rebecca (Dennis) Sweeney; 8 grandchildren; 16 greatgrandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Soul's Harbor Church in Kenosha at 11:00 AM.

Please see Facebook: Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church of God @pcgsoulshabour for more info. The service will live-stream on Facebook.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Soul's Harbor Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved