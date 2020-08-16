Herman Gene Spencer

1930-2020

Herman Spencer, 89, of Union Grove, passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020.

Herman was born on September 15, 1930 in Crystal Falls, MI, the son of the late Herbert & Mittie (Pucket) Spencer. He was educated in the schools of Elvoy. Herman was a member of the U.S. Army joining on Dec. 1, 1955. He married Shirley Burns on November 6, 1959 in Peru, IN. Herman served 60+ years as a minister of Jesus Christ. Pastored in Ohio, 30 years at Soul's Harbor Church in Kenosha, WI. 18 years at The Little White Church in Alvin, WI. District youth director of the Pentecostal Church of God North Central District. Bishop of PC of G NCD for 30 years.

Herman spent his last years ministering to his brothers and sisters in arms at the Union Grove Veterans Home. As a result of this Herman was given the Honor of being the grand marshal in the Union Grove Independence Day Parade. Also, Governor Scott Walker came to have dinner with him to thank him for his service to our veterans at Union Grove.

Survivors include his children, Douglas (Judy) Spencer, Michael (Mary) Spencer, Gene Allan (Kathleen) Spencer; Rebecca (Dennis) Sweeney; 8 grandchildren; 16 greatgrandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Soul's Harbor Church in Kenosha at 11:00 AM.

Please see Facebook: Soul's Harbor Pentecostal Church of God @pcgsoulshabour for more info. The service will live-stream on Facebook.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com