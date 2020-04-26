Herta Werwie

August 2, 1929 - April 21, 2020

Herta Werwie, 90, passed away April 21, 2020 in Canton, Michigan.

She was born in Salzburg, Austria, August 2, 1929, and married George Werwie in 1953. They were longtime residents of Kenosha before moving to Rockford, IL, and Canton, MI. George preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by two children, Doris Werwie (Washington, DC), and Diane (John) Van Dyke (Plymouth, MI); three grandchildren, Katherine Werwie, Christina Pickard, and David Van Dyke; and sisters-in-law Pearl Wegner (Kenosha) and Grace Werwie (Racine, WI).

Internment will be at Green Ridge Cemetery, Kenosha. Due to pandemic rules, only immediate family is allowed to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that your generosity is paid forward to other family and friends in need.