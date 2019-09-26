Hilda E. Vega

Hilda E. Vega, 75, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 23, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on October 20, 1943 to Evangelio and Lucy (Diaz) Vazquez in Puerto Rico. She was educated in the schools of Chicago.

Hilda married Sergio M. Vega and divorced in 1978.

Hilda loved collecting gumball machines and elephant statues. She enjoyed interior decorating and watching old movies.

Hilda is survived by her sons Gary I. (Debra) Vega of Kenosha, Kenneth M. (Carol) Vega of Arlington Heights, Ill. and Michael A. (Michelle) Vega of Somers, her mother Lucy Vazquez of Mundelein, Ill., her grandchildren Kendall Vega (Mike McDonald), Maddison Vega, Michael Villarreal, Jay Villarreal (Vicky Manlove), Mitchell Roppel, Eilean Roppel and David Guardiola-Lambert and her sister Ann (Robert) Thompson of Mundelein, Ill.

She is preceded in death by her father and her daughter Selena E. Vega.

A Celebration of Life for Hilda will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 11 a.m. at the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service.