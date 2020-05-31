Hilda J. Kurklis 1943 - 2020 Hilda J. Kurklis, age 77, passed away at home with her family on Wednesday, May 29, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on January 21, 1943 in Bexar, Alabama. A resident of Kenosha, she was a 1961 graduate of Kenosha High School. Hilda worked with children with special needs for Kenosha Unified School district for over 25 years as an Educational Assistant. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hilda met the love of her life, Don at the Chocolate Shop in downtown Kenosha. They married on May 12, 1962, recently celebrating 58 years of marriage. During that time, a beloved group of friends, fondly called "The Animals" came to be. Hilda so enjoyed their annual picnics and the honor of having kept the same friends for so many years. She has left behind many to cherish her memory. Her husband Donald Kurklis, daughters Kimberly Kurklis (Jim Sieger), Kaarin Malsch (Chuck), Kristi Kurklis-Ohnstad (Tod), Karla Kurklis, and special daughter Josephine Michelson. Grandchildren Tre Mantuano (Ashley), Gianni Mantuano, Daniel Malsch, and Samuel Kurklis. Great grandchildren Anya Malsch, Eliana and Leo Mantuano. Siblings Shirley (Dillard) Free, Billy (Char) Pate, Eliane Duhame, Bobby Pate, Chuck (Barb) Pate, and Roberta (Paul) Baumeister. Brother in laws Mike Kurklis, Frank Schultz, and sister in law Sue Miethke. She is also survived by many dear friends. Hilda was preceded in death by a son Kevin, her parents Bessie Frost and Marlin Pate, siblings Donald Pate, Dorothy Ashmore, and Jerry Pate. Brother in laws James and Bill Kurklis, and sister in law Lillian Schultz. The family would like to thank Kilea, Pat and others from Hospice Alliance and friend Sue McIntyre for their loving care of Hilda. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, donations to Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, 53158 would be appreciated. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director (262) 653-0667 www,CaseyFamilyOptions.com



