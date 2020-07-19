1/1
Hillary Ann Coley
1968 - 2020
Hillary Ann Coley, 52, of Salem, passed away on July 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Illinois, on January 21, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rubey (Frasier) Polikoff.

On February 14, 2008, she married Phillip Coley in Kenosha.

Hillary loved dogs, she had two champion dogs, and became a certified dog groomer and most recently worked at Woofman's Lodge Pet Resort until she no longer could. She enjoyed keeping up with her family and many friends; always caring for them in any way she could.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Phillip Coley; three daughters, Danielle Enterline, Kelsey (Richard) Whitesell, and Madison Ehredt; five step-children, Jennifer (Jim) Stanke, Johnathan (Farrah) Coley, Andrew (Laurel) Coley, Ryan (Angel) Coley, and Sean Coley; three grandchildren, Kayden, Anthony, and Aaron; a brother, David Polikoff; and her beloved dog, Daquiri.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Polikoff.

Services for Hillary were held privately.

Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
I m so sad for the loss of a Bullmastiff friend who I wished I could of got to know. Praying for family and friends
Toni Donovan
