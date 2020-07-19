Hillary Ann Coley

1968-2020

Hillary Ann Coley, 52, of Salem, passed away on July 13, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Illinois, on January 21, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rubey (Frasier) Polikoff.

On February 14, 2008, she married Phillip Coley in Kenosha.

Hillary loved dogs, she had two champion dogs, and became a certified dog groomer and most recently worked at Woofman's Lodge Pet Resort until she no longer could. She enjoyed keeping up with her family and many friends; always caring for them in any way she could.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Phillip Coley; three daughters, Danielle Enterline, Kelsey (Richard) Whitesell, and Madison Ehredt; five step-children, Jennifer (Jim) Stanke, Johnathan (Farrah) Coley, Andrew (Laurel) Coley, Ryan (Angel) Coley, and Sean Coley; three grandchildren, Kayden, Anthony, and Aaron; a brother, David Polikoff; and her beloved dog, Daquiri.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Michael Polikoff.

Services for Hillary were held privately.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Hillary's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com