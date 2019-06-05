Hope Schmerling Weissman Eisenberg

1946 - 2019

Hope Schmerling Weissman Eisenberg, age 72, died May 31, 2019. Hopie had successfully dealt with lung cancer, but died while hospitalized for a negative medication reaction.

Hope was born in Kenosha, WI on 76. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford HS in 1964 and University of Miami in 1968 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Hope was married to Richard Weissman in June, 1965 until his death July, 2001. They built a life of travel and adventure, while engaging in their professional growth. While they had lived in various places, including Miami, NYC, New Mexico and Iowa, San Francisco was home since moving there in 1989.

Hopie worked for the city of San Francisco as an educator. Her career included traditional classroom teaching, computer science special facilitator and mentor/administrator in the retention program for new teachers. She retired from her work in 2014. Hope loved living, and did it with energy and vast appreciation for everything –fully engaging in activities – be they the arts, sports, parades or care-free exploration.

On 125 Hope married Neil Eisenberg, a nationally prominent trial attorney. Between them, their passports evidenced having covered nearly everywhere, but that just propelled even more adventures.

In addition to being predeceased by her first husband, Hope was predeceased by her parents, Maurice (d 1969) and Shirley (d 1995) Schmerling; and, her devoted brother, Mark Schmerling (d 2015).

She is survived by her loving husband Neil, as well as her two nephews; her loving cousins, her loving two step-daughters; her dear granddaughters; and her amazingly diverse and huge circle of friends.

Burial will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at B'nai Zedek Cemetery, Kenosha, Wisconsin at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to NEXT Village San Francisco (www.nextvillagesf.org) would be greatly appreciated.

