Horace Delanoe Lawson

1936 - 2020

Horace Delanoe Lawson, known to most as "Dee" or "H.D.", passed away at Kenosha Memorial Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 83, due to complications related to COVID-19. Dee was born the youngest of ten children to Mike Lawson and Mossie (Heatherly) Lawson, on September 6, 1936 in Caryville, TN.

In his late teens, Dee moved north and settled in Kenosha, WI, where he'd meet the love of his life. He joined the United States Army in 1958 and married Lois Jean Floyd on December 26th that same year. He was later stationed at Fort Lewis, WA with the Strategic Army Corp (STRAC), during the Berlin Crises.

After 34 years of employment, Dee retired from Chrysler/American Motors in 1994.

Dee and Lois were married for 61 years and raised three beautiful children together: Brenda, David, and Michael.

Dee had a passion for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He frequented "up north" and when there was extra time, he liked to be in Tennessee. Dee also loved spending time with friends and family – especially his great-grandchildren. He was loved by so many and made friends wherever he went. He was known for his stories from the past, his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Dee is proceeded in death by his mother, his father, and eight siblings.

Dee leaves behind his beloved sister, wife, three children, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and so many loving friends and family members.

A gathering honoring Dee's life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Dee's memory can be made to Kenosha Bible Church, where him and Lois have been members for many years.