Howard R. Harting

1930 - 2019

Howard R. Harting, 88, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born on Sept. 19, 1930 in Peoria, Ill. Howard served in the United States Air Force and he was united in marriage to Helena Bruns. He worked for many years with the Kenosha Area Transit as a city bus driver.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his wife, Helena.

Howard is survived by, his daughter, Debra (David) McKee; two grandchildren, David McKee and Marquee Ross as well as other family and many friends.

In accordance with Howard's wishes, private services were held.

