Kenosha News

Howard Harting

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Harting.
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Obituary
Send Flowers

Howard R. Harting

1930 - 2019

Howard R. Harting, 88, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was born on Sept. 19, 1930 in Peoria, Ill. Howard served in the United States Air Force and he was united in marriage to Helena Bruns. He worked for many years with the Kenosha Area Transit as a city bus driver.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his wife, Helena.

Howard is survived by, his daughter, Debra (David) McKee; two grandchildren, David McKee and Marquee Ross as well as other family and many friends.

In accordance with Howard's wishes, private services were held.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.