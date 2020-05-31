Howard L. Halbach
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard L. Halbach 1933 - 2020 Howard L. Halbach , formerly of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully Tuesday May 26, 2020 at The Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha WI. Howie was born on September 13, 1933 in Marytown to the late Vincent and Elizabeth (Aulbach) Halbach. He graduated from New Holstein High School in 1952. After graduation he served in the Navy and traveled the world. Upon his return, he worked at Kohler Company, PLENCO and later started his own business, Halbach Painting and Tree Service. Each day began at a local restaurant with a cup of coffee and conversation. He never met a stranger and within five minutes knew their life story. Howard enjoyed following the Packers, Brewers and any event involving his grandchildren. After retiring, he connected with other Halbachs around the globe. Attending Halbach reunions in Germany and the U.S were highlights of his life. He was proud of his ability to converse in German with relatives and foreign exchange students. His real love was his family. Howard is survived by his two daughters Karen(Tim) Grese of Indianapolis and Pamela of Kenosha; five grandchildren Zachary (Alyssa), Emily, Joshua (girlfriend Laura), Benjamin and Joseph. He is also survived by one brother Vincent (Marie), sister-in-law Bernie Halbach, ex-wife Joanne Paasch and many other relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, his ex-wife Christine, his brothers Claude, Sylvester, Edmund, James and Robert. Howie's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at The Bay at Sheridan for their compassionate and loving care. He truly loved you all. Memorials to Hospice Alliance 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie WI 53158 would be appreciated. Private services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Kohler WI with a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner (262) 653-0667 3026-75th Street, Kenosha WI 53142 www.CaseyFamilyOpitons.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 30, 2020
My late husband Denny and I first met Howard in Germany at the 2007 reunion and then again here in Pacific, MO at our home for the 2009 reunion and several others after that. He will be greatly missed.
Ruth Halbach
Friend
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Howie gave me my first job opportunity back in 85 right after graduation. Thanks Howie! Loved cutting trees and stump grinding with you. I still have some painting skills i owe to you. Always Love talking packers and sports with you. Thanks for the great memories of working with you. Rest in peace.
Dale Bogenschuetz
Friend
May 30, 2020
Howie always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. Sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace
Janie Eisenschink
May 30, 2020
We lost a wonderful friend. We enjoyed his attending at the German reunions. He remembered his German language which he only spoke until he was 5 years old. He was proud that he could talk with all the Germans and we had much fun every time he visited us in Germany.
Howie we miss you! Your German family
Angela Halbach
Family
May 29, 2020
I remember when I first met great uncle Howard , I worked at wounder bread . My Grandpa((Claude Halbach) had passed away 3 years at that time . And Howard walked in , my jaw dropped and I couldn't stop looking at Howard . He noticed how I was looking at him, he asked me why . I said I'm sorry , but you look just like my Grandpa that passed away. He asked me what my Grandpa's name was , I said Claud Halbach . He said that's my Brother , and we hugged each other. I loved seeing him each time he came in , I will forever miss Great uncle Howard
Brenda
Family
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We were so Blessed to have known your dad. He lives on through all of you. ❤
Laura and Phil Hipskind
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved