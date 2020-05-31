I remember when I first met great uncle Howard , I worked at wounder bread . My Grandpa((Claude Halbach) had passed away 3 years at that time . And Howard walked in , my jaw dropped and I couldn't stop looking at Howard . He noticed how I was looking at him, he asked me why . I said I'm sorry , but you look just like my Grandpa that passed away. He asked me what my Grandpa's name was , I said Claud Halbach . He said that's my Brother , and we hugged each other. I loved seeing him each time he came in , I will forever miss Great uncle Howard

Brenda

