Howard W. Land

1934-2019

Howard Land, 85, of Kenosha passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at the Claridge House in Kenosha.

Howard was born on June 29, 1934 in Snyder, Arkansas, the son of the late Howard & Ollie (Bellot) Land. He was educated in the schools of Arkansas & Wisconsin. He was a member of the U.S. Army. Howard married Mary Ann Osteen on August 9, 1959 in Kenosha. He was employed at AMC and retired from Snap-on Tools. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, going to casinos, traveling, being a packer fan and most of all spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Land of Kenosha; children, Lissa (Richard) Lopez of Syvesville, Maryland; Wade Land of Hagerstown, Maryland; Michael (Penny) Land of Tomah, WI; Michelle (Richard) Long of Kenosha; brother, Tom (Alexis) Land of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Margie Sentieri.

A visitation will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)-652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com