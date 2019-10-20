Hugh Peter Tyson

June 9, 1919 - October 14, 2019

Hugh "Pete" Tyson, 100 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Brookside Care Center.

Born in Kenosha, on June 9, 1919, he was the son of the late Francis C. and Henrietta (Scully) Tyson.

On February 15, 1947, he married Lorraine Leineweber at St. George Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on May 5, 1982. On November 5, 1983, he married Mary Jane Savaglio at St. Therese Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on November 28, 2018.

Pete honorably served his country from 1941 to 1946, as a Combat Infantryman in Patton's Third Army, 5th Infantry Division, Eleventh Regiment, Company F. He participated in numerous actions in the European Theater of Operations (ETO).

With his brothers he owned and operated Tyson's Sporting Goods Store in Kenosha for over 50 years.

Pete enjoyed traveling, tinkering around his house and yard, was a creative problem solver and was an expert at making something out of nothing.

He is survived by his children, Judith (Bob) Houte, Ann (Dale) Herolt, David (Debra) Tyson, and Joan (Jeff) Zeimetz; 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Rosemary (Clifford) Stollings, Cathy (Chuck) Olsen, and Diana (William) Thomas; seven step-grandchildren; and 12 step-great-grandchildren; along with many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Gail Etta Tyson in 1965; his brothers Francis, Eugene, Robert, William, Bernard, and John, in childhood.

Funeral services and entombment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

