Hugo Leitzke
1935 - 2019
South Milwaukee – Hugo Leitzke, 83, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
A celebration of Hugo's life will be held NEXT WEEK FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2019, 5:30pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will be from 1:30pm until the time of the service. Please see Sunday's newspaper or the funeral home website for the full obituary.
