Ida C. Johnson (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kemper Center, Founders Hall
6501-3rd Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Kemper Center, Founders Hall
6501-3rd Avenue
Kenosha, WI
Entombment
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Cemetery
(3300 Springbrook Rd
Pleasant Prairie, WI
Obituary
Ida C. Johnson

Ida C. Johnson, 88, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Kenosha.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Kemper Center (6501-3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI), Founders Hall, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., followed by a brief service.

Entombment will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Cemetery (3300 Springbrook Rd Pleasant Prairie WI).

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Brookdale Memory Care, to Aurora at Home Hospice, and special thanks to Diane Moore for her excellent caregiving over the years after Bernie's death and before Ida moved to Brookdale.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 5, 2019
