Ida C. Johnson

Ida C. Johnson, 88, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Kenosha.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Kemper Center (6501-3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI), Founders Hall, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., followed by a brief service.

Entombment will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Cemetery (3300 Springbrook Rd Pleasant Prairie WI).

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Brookdale Memory Care, to Aurora at Home Hospice, and special thanks to Diane Moore for her excellent caregiving over the years after Bernie's death and before Ida moved to Brookdale.

