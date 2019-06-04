Ida C. Johnson

Ida C. Johnson, age 88, a resident of Kenosha, died Friday, May 31st, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Kenosha.Born on March 26th, 1931 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Concetta (Caputto) Graziano.She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and was a graduate of Bradford High School.In May of 1950, she married Bernard L. Johnson in Winthrop Harbor, IL. He would precede her in death.She was a proud homemaker and an excellent cook, making almost everything from scratch. She loved Saturday morning, coffee and donuts with her extended family. Every Saturday afternoon began with making pizza for her children's Saturday evening meal. She had a vivacious personality and loved her friends and family very much. She is a former member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and had volunteered in the library there. As a young woman, she was employed by the Simmons Co.She is survived by two sons; Marty (Kay) Johnson of Mukwonago, WI; David "Smiley" Johnson of Kenosha; one daughter, Laura Johnson of Kenosha; three grandchildren; Julie, Andrew, and Jessica. And step-grandchildren Monica, Allison, and Stephanie. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, four sisters; Julia, Rosie, Virginia, and Delores, seven brothers; Joseph, Louis, Tony, Frank, Nick, and two in infancy.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Kemper Center (6501-3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI), Founders Hall, from 4:00PM until 6PM, followed by a brief service. Entombment will take place on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 10:00AM at All Saints Catholic Cemetery (3300 Springbrook Rd Pleasant Prairie WI).The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Brookdale Memory Care, to Aurora at Home Hospice, and special thanks to Diane Moore for her excellent caregiving over the years after Bernie's death and before Ida moved to Brookdale.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamily

Options.com