Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenosha Korean United Methodist Church
5410 Sheridan Road
Obituary
In H. Yi, age 95, passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Chong Lan (Dong S.) Ji, Chong Ok (Jin Kyu) Kim, Mun S. (Myung H.) Yi, and Kun S. (Seung E.) Yi; her seven grandchildren; and her 20 great grandchildren.

Funeral services honoring In's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kenosha Korean United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 13, 2020
