Ingeborg S. Lindeman

1929 - 2019

Ingeborg S. Lindeman, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, with her loving son by

her side, Friday, September 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on February 15, 1929 to the late George and Clara Shirmer in Leipzig, Germany.

Ingeborg spent four years in the Bergen-Belsen Concentration Camp, where she met her future husband Henry. Immediately after liberation, she worked for three years with the British ORT Organization.

On December 25, 1949 Ingeborg and Henry came to the United States through the sponsorship and guarantee of the Jewish Community of Kenosha.

Ingeborg was the first woman in Wisconsin who taught German and French at Bain Elementary School.

Ingeborg managed Brosk Office Supply Company for 25 years. She worked with her husband Henry who was a salesman. She was also the personal secretary to Rabbi Arthur Brody.

Ingeborg was a member of Beth Hillel Temple, B'nai Zedek Synagogue, B'nai Zedek Chabad of Kenosha, the Sisterhood, Hadassah, the Couple's Club and the Senior Center.

Ingeborg made handmade knits for men, women and children

Ingeborg supported Jewish causes by making and selling homemade Challah bread and blintzes. She was also an accomplished European cook.

Ingeborg is survived by her son Robert of Kenosha and her beloved watch dog, Rolex.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henry.

Graveside Services for Ingeborg were held on Monday, September 16th at 3:00 p.m. at

Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the family or to B'nai Zedek Chabad of Kenosha

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Ingeborg's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net