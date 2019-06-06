Irene Ann Hotchkiss

Irene Ann Hotchkiss, age 87 of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Funeral Services honoring Irene's life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 beginning with a prayer service at 11:45 a.m. from Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Private entombment will take place in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Irene will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Churchwould be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Friday, June 7, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

