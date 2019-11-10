Irene M. McGivern
Irene M. McGivern, age 87, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Crossroads Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church (2020 – 91st Street) with interment to follow at St. James Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia, KS (215 Court Street, P.O. Box 279, Concordia, KS 66901) would be greatly appreciated. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper.
