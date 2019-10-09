Kenosha News

Iris Mary Cross (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Huehns Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Sturgeon Bay
1414 Michigan Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI
54235
(920)-743-5635
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Stella Maris Parish
Jacksonport site
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Stella Maris Parish-Jacksonport site
Obituary
Iris Mary Cross

Iris Mary Cross, 86, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Door County Medical Center – Skilled Nursing Facility.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to honor Iris' life will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Stella Maris Parish – Jacksonport site. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. James Cemetery in Kenosha.

Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.

Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay are assisting the Cross family. To view the full obituary, please visit www.huehnsfuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Oct. 9, 2019
