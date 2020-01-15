Irmgard F. Knautz

1935-2020

Irmgard F. Knautz, 84, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Biersdorf, Germany, on April 21, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich (Henry) and Minna (Filz) Feld. In 1951, when Irmgard was 16 years old, she moved to the United States with her family.

On August 18, 1956, she married Erich Knautz in Kenosha.

Irmgard was employed at many places over the years as she liked to keep busy, but primarily worked as a key punch operator at American Motors. She was a social person who got along well with everyone. She enjoyed having people over, knitting, crocheting, baking, cooking, shopping, and spending time with her friends and family, who were her greatest pride. Aside from her love of people, she had a great love for animals and always had a dog around. She was a regular attendee of Kenosha Bible Church.

Surviving Irmgard is her husband, Erich; a daughter, Sharon (John) Strelecki; a son, Kevin (Tanya) Knautz; two granddaughters, Danielle and Jaclyn Strelecki; a sister, Doris Hansen; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by five infant children, a brother, Lothar (Ruth) Feld; and a brother-in-law, Christian Hansen.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 13th, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th Street, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in the chapel at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Kenosha Bible Church, or to the Kenosha Public Museum SPARK Program, 5500 1st Avenue Kenosha, WI 53140.

