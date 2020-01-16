Irmgard F. Knautz
1935-2020
Irmgard F. Knautz, 84, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence.
*CORRECTION*
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 18th, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th Street, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in the chapel at 12:00 noon.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Irmgard's Online Memorial Book at:
www.prokofuneralhome.com