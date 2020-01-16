Kenosha News

Irmgard F. Knautz (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kenosha Bible Church
5405 67th Street
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Kenosha Bible Church
5405 67th Street
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
Obituary
Irmgard F. Knautz

1935-2020

Irmgard F. Knautz, 84, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence.

*CORRECTION*

Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 18th, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th Street, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in the chapel at 12:00 noon.

