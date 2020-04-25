Islo Ann Leccesi

October 24, 1930 - April 20, 2020

Islo Ann (nee Anderson) Leccesi 89, of Beach Park passed away on April 20, 2020 at Vicotry Lakes Assisted Living Center Lindenhurst, IL. She was born October 24, 1930 in Worthing, SD. She retired in 1985 after 30 year as a phone operator and installation manager from AT&T.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish and the Catholic Women's Club of Lake County. She had also been active in Father Cull's Friends of the Hungry and Carmel Street Scenes and a past member of AT & T Pioneers.

Islo was the loving wife for 60 years to Joe Leccesi (preceded her in death December 2015) and is further survived by her children, Tony (Mary) Leccesi of Beach Park, John (Jean) Leccesi of Beach Park, Ann (Steve) Smelser of Plainfield, IL and Theresa (Jim) Patterson of Iowa and her brother Richard (Mary) Anderson of Winterset, Iowa and many loved nieces and nephews throughout the U.S.

Grandchildren, Mike Leccesi, Gregg (Ashley) Leccesi, Jennifer(Erick McCormick) Leccesi, Joe (Megan) Leccesi, James (Britt) Patterson, Jo Ann Patterson; Andy Smelser, and Katie Smelser. Great-grandson, Oliver Leccesi, Toby and Madison Leccesi, Elliot and Nora McCormick, Cole Patterson and Henry Leccesi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Nora Anderson; siblings, Leora, Mary, Ruth, Robert and Jack Anderson and granddaughter, Michelle Leccesi.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date after the covid19 restrictions allow us to gather as family and friends.

Those wishing to make donations in Islo Leccesi's memory may make them to the , or to the American Diabetes Association.