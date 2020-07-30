Ivy J. Levans

1937 - 2020

Ivy J. Levans, 83, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her daughter's home in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Born in Burlington on May 22, 1937, she was the daughter of Henry and Doris (nee Barlament) Brown. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she attended St. Mary's High School. On July 25, 1959, she was united in marriage to Gerald "Jerry" Levans in Oakland, California. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their family. In 2012, they moved to Memphis, Tennessee. Jerry preceded her in death on April 18, 2013. Following his death, she returned to Wisconsin to live with her daughter.

In her younger years, Ivy worked as a waitress at the Coffee Cup Restaurant in Burlington. After marriage, she became a homemaker. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and enjoyed listening to country music, especially Ernie Tubbs, George Jones and Elvis. She was an avid reader, always receiving the Standard Press regardless of where she lived. She loved playing bingo and trying her luck with scratch-off lottery tickets. She was a woman of faith and a devoted wife and mother to her kids and grandkids.

Ivy is survived by her children, Lonnie (Debby) Levans, Ronald (Meridith) Levans, Carol (Joseph) Connelly and Kellie Levans; grandchildren, Courtnie Schmidt, Allysa (Corbin) Hobby, Matthew Levans, Eric Levans and Samuel Connelly; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh Silverman and Blake Gruber; and siblings, James Brown, David (Joanne) Brown and Debbie (Bill) Fiegel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry and six siblings.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alby Antoo with Aurora Hospital in Kenosha, her care team at Community Care Inc. and Hospice Alliance for their care and concern during this time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice Alliance of Kenosha or Burlington VFW Post 2823.

Services for Ivy will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 1PM until 3PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Burlington Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and masks are highly recommended for anyone attending.