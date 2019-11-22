Jack D. Pettit

1943-2019

Jack D. Pettit, 75, of Milton, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Covenant Care Hospice, Pensacola, FL.

Jack was born on November 20, 1943 in Superior, WI to the late Emery Pettit Sr. and Emma (Wallin) Pettit. He married Sandie (Mattson) in Superior, WI on November 26, 1966 and celebrated 52 years of marriage. They lived in Kenosha, WI for 44 years before moving to Florida in 2010. He was a loving husband and father.

He worked for Johnson Motors for 33 years until they closed their doors in 2001. He worked part time as a handyman and was truly a "Jack of all trades".

Along with his parents, Jack was preceded in death by sons, Jason and Joshua; his brothers, Terry and Steven.

Survivors include his son, Jeremy (Andre) Pettit of Zion, IL; brothers, Emery Jr. (Marilyn) of Kenosha, WI, Kenneth (Patti Remington) and Randy of Superior, WI; two brother-in-laws, Richard Mattson of Hawthorne, WI and Larry Mattson of Kenosha, WI; sister-in-law, Cathy (Kate) Salus of Lake Nebagamon, WI and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his request there will be no formal service.