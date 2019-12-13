Jack E. Steele

Jack E. Steele, age 83 of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; his children, John (Theresa) Steele, Marie (Gary) Arne, Brad (Debbie) Wilson, Scott (Betty) Wilson and Steve (Tina) Wilson; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; his brother, Clint (Sandy) Steele and his sisters, Margaret (Jack) Principe and Edith Defrates along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services honoring Jack's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Chapel, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, December 14th, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park Chapel.

