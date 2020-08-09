Jack Espinosa

1947 - 2020

Jack Espinosa was "one cool cat." He was a friend to everyone, both human and animal alike. Jack was an adventurer, a leader, a man of God, a writer and an intellectual with a magnetic presence and an unrivaled music IQ. He was welcomed with a loving embrace by all those who went before him when he arrived at his ultimate celebration in heaven on July 23, 2020.

Jack will be dearly missed by his most beloved: Jodi, Joelle, Jessica and Florence, as well as many family members, friends and fur friends.

When it is safe for all we will memorialize and celebrate his life at the first ever Jackapalooza, an event that will capture his zeal for life and love of family, friends, dogs, music and merriment.

Becker Ritter Funeral Home in Brookfield, WI serving the family. For the full obituary please visit the funeral home's website at www.beckerritter.com.