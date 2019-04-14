Kenosha News

Jack Henderson

Jack A. Henderson

1930 - 2019

Visitation for Jack A. Henderson, 89, is from 9 AM to 12 PM (noon) on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, Ill. Funeral mass will begin at noon.Interment in Ascension Cemetery.

He was born March 28, 1930, in Kenosha, Wis. and died Thursday April 11, 2019, at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Jack was a Korean War Veteran having served in the US Navy. He participated in the Honor Flight in April of 2018. Jack was a retired Lieutenant from the North Chicago Fire Department and retired as Fire Chief from Abbott Labs in North Chicago.

He is survived by his wife Marion (nee Deinlein), his children Doug (Jill) Henderson, Greg (Jane) Henderson, Jeff (Beth) Henderson, Tina (Mike) Burke, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Honor Flight Network at www.honorflight.org or masses appreciated. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020


