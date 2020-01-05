Jack Nolan Powell

Sept. 27, 1938 - Jan. 3, 2020

Jack Nolan Powell, 81 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 27, 1938 in Cheyenne, WY the son of the late John H. and Helen A. (Kaltenborn) Powell. Jack grew up in Cheyenne and spent three years of his childhood in Lima, Peru. He relocated to Texas, and later to Topeka, KS. On September 27, 1959, he married Shirley Stockton in Kensington, Kansas. Following their time in Kansas, they lived for a short time in Nebraska and Kentucky, followed by Zion, IL. They settled in Kenosha in 1970 and were members of the First United Methodist Church.

Jack earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas, and his JD degree from Washburn University, Topeka, KS. He was a member of the Kansas and Nebraska Bar. Jack was employed by Great Lakes Naval Base, as Head of Personnel Management and Labor Relations, retiring after 28.5 years.

Jack loved all sports and betting on the ponies. His longtime friends enjoyed their foursome of golf, including this past season. He was an avid reader, a loyal friend, and a wonderful role model. Jack loved eating out and especially enjoyed having company over for the derby, dinner and drinks. Jack really cherished being with his immediate and extended family. He was very proud of his boys and couldn't wait to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchild.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Shirley; two sons, Mike (Ramona) Powell of San Marcos, CA and Gary (Wendy) Powell of Kenosha, WI; three grandchildren, Wesley Powell, Amanda Powell and Alexandra (Michael) Volz; a great-grandson, Kristoffer "Toffer" Volz; in-laws, Joyce Freel, Bob Stockton, and Charlene (John) Sampson; nieces, Kristi Powell, Karyl Powell, Lindsey Freel and Sharilyn (Chris) DeWeese.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by siblings, Jeff Powell and Joyce Culpepper; sister-in-law, Margaret Stockton; and a niece Anne Stockton.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI, Wednesday, the following morning, January 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send donation or memorials to First Methodist Church or Hospice Alliance.

