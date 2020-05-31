Jacqueline Bonn 1971 - 2020 Jacqueline Bonn, age 49, passed away unexpectedly in her home on May 24, 2020. Left behind are her husband Danny and only son Justin. Other family members are; Lora L. Bonn, sister, Ben (Jerid) Bonn, (nephew) Lizzy (Mike) Mohr (niece) Catherine Bonn, sister, Christopher (Sabrina) Bonn (nephew), Autumn, Anaya, Isabella (great neices) Cassandra Bonn ( neice) Alex (Leanna) Peterson (nephew) Kayden( great nephew) Service is going to be on Wednesday June 3rd at 11am at the Hammond New Harvest Church of God. She will be missed, Love you,



