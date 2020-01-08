Jacqueline ""Jackson"" Fani

November 5, 1943 - January 5, 2020

Jacqueline "Jackson" Fani, age 76 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Hospice Alliance/Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Born on November 5, 1943 in Kenosha. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Irene (Shepard) Dunham.

On June 30, 1990 she was united in marriage to Bruno Fani.

She was employed with AMC/Chrysler Corporation for many years. She had a passion for gardening, enjoyed playing pool and collecting Pillsbury Dough Boy's. She will be remembered as a fantastic mother and spending precious time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Bruno Fani; her children, Eddie (Wendy) Rose, Danny (Candi) Rose, Steve (Georgey) Fani, Tony Fani and Emi (Mike) Meincke; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Chuck, Keith and Paul and her sisters, Joann and Laurie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Terry and her sisters, Sherry and Barbara.

Funeral Services honoring Jacqueline's life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Jacqueline will be held on Sunday, January 12th, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

