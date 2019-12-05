Jacqueline J. Platz
October 7, 1949 - December 2, 2019
Jacqueline J. Platz was reunited with her mother, Helen Koos, and her aunt, Millie Barnes on December 2, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of Dale Platz. Loving mother of Michelle Platz. Survived by her brothers, Thomas (Jeanne) Koos and Robert (Diane) Koos. Best friend of Kathy Werve. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday, December 7, 1030-1215 PM. Service 1230 PM.
KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151, 262-786-8009, Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com