Kenosha News

Jacqueline J. Platz (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline J. Platz.
Service Information
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI
53151
(262)-786-8009
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jacqueline J. Platz

October 7, 1949 - December 2, 2019

Jacqueline J. Platz was reunited with her mother, Helen Koos, and her aunt, Millie Barnes on December 2, 2019, age 70. Beloved wife of Dale Platz. Loving mother of Michelle Platz. Survived by her brothers, Thomas (Jeanne) Koos and Robert (Diane) Koos. Best friend of Kathy Werve. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gathering at the Funeral Home, Saturday, December 7, 1030-1215 PM. Service 1230 PM.

KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME, 12401 W. National Ave. New Berlin, WI 53151, 262-786-8009, Condolences to: www.krausefuneralhome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.