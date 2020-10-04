1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Roberts
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacqueline ""Jackie"" Roberts

November 21, 1930 - September 27, 2020

Sturtevant – Jacqueline "Jackie" Roberts, age 89, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House on September 27, 2020. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street, Sturtevant, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 pm, officiated by Fr. Thomas Vathappallil. Private burial at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Family and friends, while visiting the church, are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Sebastian Catholic Church are appreciated.

Please visit the funeral home website to view the full obituary.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved