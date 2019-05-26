Jacqueline Yvonne Tolbert

1980 - 2019

Jacqueline Yvonne Tolbert, 38, of Pleasant Prairie; passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Medical Center.

Jackie was born to the late Guy M. Tolbert and Amy Fuiava on July 6, 1980, in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Jackie worked at Abbvie, Inc. as a Production Operator, until promoted to Line Supervisor. She attended Riverdale Middle School, where she showed interest in music, learned to play the trumpet and the baritone, as well as, joining the ROTC program. She went on to graduate from Job Corps in Chicago; and later majoring in Cosmetology at GTC where she was on the Dean's List for most of her college career.

Jackie, Star, as called by her sister, was a beautiful old soul, who was warm, humorous and down to earth. Helped others in need by cooking or volunteering her time. She enjoyed traveling across the U.S. She was also an avid gamer. She was very creative and would randomly make gifts for people. She would make diaper cakes, candy and money leis, crochet blankets to booties. She loved her family, friends, and her freedom.

Jackie is survived by her parents Amy and Carl Stout, who raised her, sister Dionne (Darnell) Hentz, her four nephews, Dyon Tapps, Dason Hentz, Doniven Hentz, and Demiko Hentz. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends.

Private Services were held.

