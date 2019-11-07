Jacquelyn Lynn Marchetti

March 2, 1946 – October 31, 2019

Jacquelyn Lynn Marchetti, 73, passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, on March 2, 1946, daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruth Wood.

Jacquelyn was united in marriage to the love of her life, Francis Wayne Marchetti, on June 14, 1964, in Kenosha.

Jacquelyn enjoyed gardening and ceramics. She loved being a mom and grandmother and was a wonderful homemaker. Jacqueline will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Jacquelyn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Wayne Marchetti; sons, Paul Marchetti, Travis Marchetti, Brett Marchetti; grandchildren, Christina, Brandon, Jackie, Joshua, Ashley, Alicia; great-granddaughter, Nevaeh; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, Jacquelyn is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Marchetti; and brother, Dean Wood.

A memorial celebration of Jacquelyn's life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 5:30pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:30pm until the time of the service.

