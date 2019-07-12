Jaedon D. Bain
Jaedon D. Bain, age 17, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
An open memorial gathering in Jaedon's honor will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Rhode Center (514 – 56th Street) from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Please come and share your stories with the family as they celebrate his life. A full obituary can be found on the Casey Family Options website.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667
www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com