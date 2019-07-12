Kenosha News

Jaedon D. Bain

Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rhode Center
514 – 56th Street
Obituary
Jaedon D. Bain

Jaedon D. Bain, age 17, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

An open memorial gathering in Jaedon's honor will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Rhode Center (514 – 56th Street) from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Please come and share your stories with the family as they celebrate his life. A full obituary can be found on the Casey Family Options website.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016 75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 12, 2019
