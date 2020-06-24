James A. Doro

1946 - 2020

James A. Doro, 74 years old of Paddock Lake, WI passed away peacefully into God's loving arms, Saturday June 20, 2020. He was born May 7, 1946 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Sylvester and Irene (neé Kwasinski) Doro, settling in Paddock Lake, WI in 1973. James proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Before his retirement in 2003, James had worked over 30 years as a Millwright at Ocean Spray, Kenosha, WI and was a proud member of IAM Union Local #66. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, painting, stained glass work, and antiquing. On September 26, 1970 he married Nancy L'Abbe in Evanston, IL.

Survivors include: his wife of nearly 50 years Nancy; brother-in-law Keith (Kelli) Beinlich of Cheyenne, WY; brother-in-law Michael Née of Arlington Heights; Faithful Canines: Foxy lady and Skylar; many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, including: Ralph (Peg) Rau, Tom (Jodi) Jacobsen, Ken (Jean) Zeisse, Gary (Louise) Smith, and Patrick McCoy. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister Sandra Née, brother Russell (Jerilynn) Doro, and in-laws: William and Henrietta L'Abbe.

The Doro family would like to give heartfelt Thank You's to Dr. Rubina Hussain, Dr. Sahil Sharma, and Dr. Sana Jeffreys, the Salem Rescue Squad, and all the Aurora nurses, caregivers, and hospice care.

A Funeral Service will be held 6PM Thursday June 25, 2020 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 4PM. Interment will be private in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations to Aurora at Home Hospice, Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue, or the American Cancer Society. Please sign the online guest book for James at www.strangfh.com.