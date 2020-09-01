James A. Heiring

1929 - 2020

James A. Heiring, 91, of Kenosha, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 26th of natural causes. Born on July 10th 1929, he was the son of William and Francis (Scholey) Heiring. He attended St. George Elementary School and graduated from Racine Catholic High School, Class of 1947.

After graduating high school, Jim enlisted in the United States Navy. Jim signed up for the Sea Bee's, (C.B.'s) Naval Construction Battalion as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. Jim served his country when the Korean War broke out, building air strips and military bases in the Philippines, Okinawa and Iwo Jima among other South Pacific areas. He received several military medals and was honorably discharged at wars end.

Upon his return home, he married his girlfriend Elma Mantuano. They met in 1947 and were married on May 16th, 1953, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

From 1953 until 1966, Jim owned and operated the North Side Garage, located on the NW corner of Washington Road and 7th Ave.

Jim proudly served with the Kenosha County Sheriff Department from 1960 until his retirement in 1985. Retiring at the rank of Sergeant. There are many stories about Jim's ways of handling situations while a deputy. Never one to back down from a problem, he was the guy to call and the results spoke for themselves.

Jim devoted his life to raising and caring for his family. He spent most of his free time with his six children doing such things as hunting, fishing, camping, ice skating, biking, working out at the gym or just going for a hike. Just about anything as long as the family wasn't sitting in front of the T.V.

He is survived by his 5 children, Jim (Linda) Heiring of Kenosha, Dave (Ann) Heiring of Paris, Sally (Don) Lutz of Florida, Tom (Jennifer) Heiring of Kenosha, ALice (Joe) Wamboldt of Kenosha, fifteen grandchildren, Aaron, Sam, Paul, Amanda, Jake, Matt, Thomas, David, Sarah, Mitchell, Jack, Audrey, Cody, Cassidy, and Chloe and his wonderful great grandchildren, Anthony, Dominic, Aviana, Liliana, Brynlee, Jayce, Benjamin and Joseph.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elma, his brother Charles, sister Harriette and his son John.

A Private family celebration of his life will be held, condolences can be sent to:

3210 101st Street

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158