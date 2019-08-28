James A. Herzog

James A. Herzog, 65, a resident of Kenosha died Thursday Aug. 22, 2019 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

Born on May 26, 1954, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Elmer and Divina (Tirabassi) Herzog.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Tremper High School.

He proudly served in the US Army. He was employed by his brother at MJ Herzog Contractors.

He loved the Chicago Cubs. He was a very social person and had many wonderful friends.

He is survived by two brothers Robert (Luanne) Herzog of Kenosha and Michael (Chas) Herzog of Kenosha.

He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held on Friday August 30, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Kempers Center Founders Hall. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday in Founders Hall from 4 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to ones favorite charity would be appreciated.

