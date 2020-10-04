James Bernard Moehrke

1948 - 2020

Born on May 8, 1948, James passed on September 26, 2020, in his home from natural causes.

James attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. During his senior year of high school he started working at Snap-on Tools and became the supervisor for the Drill Press Department. After completing 38 years with Snap-on Tools, he retired in 2003 and devoted his retirement years to caring for his father and younger brother Donald.

He enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean and also spent many vacations canoeing, camping and white-water rafting throughout the United States. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the exclusive "Hole in One" club. He was also a hunter, a fisherman, a softball player and an excellent bowler. Jim's softball teammates nick-named him Rocket Man because he threw a ball like a rocket. Numerous times he would catch a ball deep in left field and "fire" the ball home to get the base runner out. Also, when Jim came up to bat the battle cry in the outfield would go out "back up, Merk is up". Jim enjoyed participating in all sports in his younger years, and in in his "golden" years he continued his love of sports as a fan, especially the Packers and the Brewers.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Bernice Moehrke.

Survived by his daughter Kimberly "Kimmy" (Moehrke) Stephan, two grandchildren Jeremy and Zachary Rhine and two great grandchildren, a sister, Gail Saulys, brother, Don Moehrke and his beloved "woman", Karen Wollert.

Due to the current conditions regarding Covid-19, James's family is going to postpone the services for James. Please check back on the Casey Family Options website for future service information.

