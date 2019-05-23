James J. Brichacek Jr.

1951 - 2019

James John Brichacek, Jr., 67, received the promise of eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 20, 1951, son of the late James and Rose Mary (Née: Baatz) Brichacek, Sr. He was united in marriage to the former Nancy Buehrens on June 16, 1984, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Jim was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha and St. Matthew's Episcopal church in Kenosha. He was a founding member of the Grace Welcome Center. Jim enjoyed bible study as well as singing in the choir. He graduated from Diakonia (seminary for lay people) through the ELCA. He studied with the monks at St. Benedict's Abbey in Antioch, Ill. He graduated from UW-Parkside and UW-Milwaukee. He was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society. He achieved Certification in Hospice Nursing and Home Health Nursing. He worked as an RN at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, Hospice Alliance in Kenosha, and Aurora Healthcare in Kenosha. Jim also had a passion for art since he was a young man and loved painting and drawing.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Nancy Brichacek of Kenosha; sisters, Jacqueline Brichacek, and Mary (Jerry McDonald) Reed, both of Norwalk, Ohio.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 10 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th Street, with Rev. Jonathan Barker officiating. Visitation on Saturday will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000