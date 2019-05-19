James T. Bryant Jr.

1944 - 2019

James Troy Bryant Jr., 75, of Kenosha passed away on Friday May 10, 2019, at Water's Edge nursing home from Alzheimer's surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on Feb. 8, 1944, in Fulton, Miss. The son of the late James Troy Sr. and Laverne Bryant. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He served in the U.S. Army in the DMZ zone in Korea. James married Garilyn Rose Ellis of Kenosha Aug.31, 1968, they later divorced. James then married Mary Lou Fuller (Singer) of Kenosha on Nov. 25, 1978, and were also divorced. Later he married Barbara Strash of Kenosha, Wis. Around 2005 and were also later divorced.

Early in his career he was employed as a pipe fitter for the Union, a drafter at Latice Triclover, and a realtor/landlord throughout the years. He was involved in the Kenosha Mason chapter #47 F.&A.M. district #011. He also attended the Kenosha Bible Church where he was involved in the choir and the kids Awana program. His hobbies included fishing, motorcycles, tinkering with cars and taking Sunday car rides.

Survivors include his 2 children: daughter Jennifer Rose (James) French of Fitchburg, Wis. Nathan James (Valeri Perkins) Bryant of Kenosha, Wis. Also 2 Step-children: Jennifer (Scot) Fuller-Shiltz of Park Falls, Wis. Mark (Tammy) Fuller of Mount Pleasant Wis. Siblings of James are his sisters, Sherrill (Ted) Estes of Marietta, Miss. and Carol (Eddie) Schmidtz of Kenosha Wis. He also has 6 grandchildren.

Services were private.

