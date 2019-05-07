Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Butera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James R. Butera



1960 - 2019







James Robert Butera was born on Jan. 15, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Henry and Rosalie Raider Butera. On December 11, 1997 in Kenosha, WI, James was united in marriage to Robin Lee Head. They lived in Trevor, Wis., before moving to Shorewood Dr. in Salem Lakes 22 years ago.



James worked as a self-employed laborer in construction. He enjoyed racing cars and trucks.



James is survived by his wife, Robin; two sons, Robert (Amanda) Wenger of Paddock Lake, Wis., and Thomas of Salem Lakes, Wis.; two grandchildren, Lilly Rae Butera and Isaac Walton Conley; Siblings, Carl Butera, Leonard Butera, Kathy Donovan, Rose Abernathy, Elizabeth Butera, Diane Wolf, Tim Butera and Jack Butera.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Henry and Michael, three nephews, Jeremy Butera, Leonard Butera, Jr. and Michael Donovan.



The Butera Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorial remembrances may be directed to the Butera Family at P. O. Box 310 Twin Lakes, WI 53181. For online guestbook: James R. Butera, 59, of Salem Lakes, Wis., died Sunday May 5, 2019, at his home.James Robert Butera was born on Jan. 15, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Henry and Rosalie Raider Butera. On December 11, 1997 in Kenosha, WI, James was united in marriage to Robin Lee Head. They lived in Trevor, Wis., before moving to Shorewood Dr. in Salem Lakes 22 years ago.James worked as a self-employed laborer in construction. He enjoyed racing cars and trucks.James is survived by his wife, Robin; two sons, Robert (Amanda) Wenger of Paddock Lake, Wis., and Thomas of Salem Lakes, Wis.; two grandchildren, Lilly Rae Butera and Isaac Walton Conley; Siblings, Carl Butera, Leonard Butera, Kathy Donovan, Rose Abernathy, Elizabeth Butera, Diane Wolf, Tim Butera and Jack Butera.He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Henry and Michael, three nephews, Jeremy Butera, Leonard Butera, Jr. and Michael Donovan.The Butera Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorial remembrances may be directed to the Butera Family at P. O. Box 310 Twin Lakes, WI 53181. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com





Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kenosha News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close