James R. Butera
1960 - 2019
James R. Butera, 59, of Salem Lakes, Wis., died Sunday May 5, 2019, at his home.
James Robert Butera was born on Jan. 15, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Henry and Rosalie Raider Butera. On December 11, 1997 in Kenosha, WI, James was united in marriage to Robin Lee Head. They lived in Trevor, Wis., before moving to Shorewood Dr. in Salem Lakes 22 years ago.
James worked as a self-employed laborer in construction. He enjoyed racing cars and trucks.
James is survived by his wife, Robin; two sons, Robert (Amanda) Wenger of Paddock Lake, Wis., and Thomas of Salem Lakes, Wis.; two grandchildren, Lilly Rae Butera and Isaac Walton Conley; Siblings, Carl Butera, Leonard Butera, Kathy Donovan, Rose Abernathy, Elizabeth Butera, Diane Wolf, Tim Butera and Jack Butera.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Henry and Michael, three nephews, Jeremy Butera, Leonard Butera, Jr. and Michael Donovan.
The Butera Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. Twin Lakes, WI. Memorial remembrances may be directed to the Butera Family at P. O. Box 310 Twin Lakes, WI 53181. For online guestbook: haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 7, 2019